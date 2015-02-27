Feb 27 Ubm Plc

* Results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2014

* Results in line with management expectations

* Reported revenue of £746.3m (2013: £793.9m), down 6.0 pct

* Adjusted operating profit declined 3.5% to £179.8m (2013: £186.3m)

* Adjusted operating margin rose by 60bps to 24.1%, benefitting from £11.0m non-recurring gains

* FY events underlying revenue growth of 6.0%, led by strong emerging markets, with adjusted operating margin of 31.2% (2013: 32.2%)

* PR Newswire revenue up 3.0% (underlying) at £195.8m (2013: £201.8m) at an adjusted operating margin of 22.9% (2013: 22.6%)

* Final dividend of 16.0p to bring full year dividend to 21.3p up 1.0% (2013: 21.1p)

* Expects to make capital investments of approximately £15m (during 2015-17)

* Expects to make associated implementation and rationalisation costs of between £15m and £20m (also during 2015-17) which are expected to be taken as operating expenses

* Investments are expected to give rise to annualised cost savings beginning in 2016 which will build to £10m per annum

* Near term revenue growth will reflect decision to rationalise UBM's smaller events and to exit from certain activities in OMS

* UBM intends to target a leverage ratio of between 1.5-2.0 times net debt/EBITDA which is consistent with investment grade metrics