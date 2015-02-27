Feb 27 Intu Properties Plc

* Well positioned to benefit further from rising consumer confidence and strengthening demand from retailers for quality space: CEO

* Net rental income up to 397 million euros from 370 million euros a year earlier

* Total property return has increased in 2014 as yields compressed and rental values started to improve

* Fy adjusted NAV per share of 379 pence versus 346 pence

* Dividend per share at 13.7 pence

* Strongly positioned to take advantage of increased demand from retailers

Supply of new space is limited