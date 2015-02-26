Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Inside Secure SA :
* Consolidated revenue of $125.4 million in FY 2014
* 2014 EBITDA of $12.9 million (compared with $2.8 million in 2013)
* Sharp increase in adjusted operating income to $8.1 million in 2014, compared with a loss of $3.0 million in 2013
* Expects 2015 to bring more commercial successes Source text: bit.ly/1AbDhPP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order