Feb 26 Inside Secure SA :

* Consolidated revenue of $125.4 million in FY 2014

* 2014 EBITDA of $12.9 million (compared with $2.8 million in 2013)

* Sharp increase in adjusted operating income to $8.1 million in 2014, compared with a loss of $3.0 million in 2013

* Expects 2015 to bring more commercial successes Source text: bit.ly/1AbDhPP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)