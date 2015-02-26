Feb 26 D'ieteren Sa

* D'Ieteren's 2014 results are in line with guidance.

* Group expects its current result before tax, group's share, to be up in excess of 10% in 2015

* FY consolidated sales amounted to eur 5,541.6 million, +1.3 pct compared with 2013

* FY consolidated result before tax reached eur -5.3 million

* FY consolidated result before tax, group's share, stands at eur 157.2 million, down 11.5 pct

* Proposes to maintain gross dividend at euro 0.80 per share for 2014