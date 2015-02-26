UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 D'ieteren Sa
* D'Ieteren's 2014 results are in line with guidance.
* Group expects its current result before tax, group's share, to be up in excess of 10% in 2015
* FY consolidated sales amounted to eur 5,541.6 million, +1.3 pct compared with 2013
* FY consolidated result before tax reached eur -5.3 million
* FY consolidated result before tax, group's share, stands at eur 157.2 million, down 11.5 pct
* Proposes to maintain gross dividend at euro 0.80 per share for 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1E03Z5r Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.