Feb 26 Compagnie Du Bois Sauvage SA :

* Proposed gross dividend of 7.36 euros per share (up 1.1 pct versus 2013)

* Says FY 2014 operating result at 24.3 million euros versus 7.8 million euros in 2013

* Says FY 2014 net result totals -1.1 million euros