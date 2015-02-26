UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Says signs deal with SOF-10 STARLIGHT 2 EUR, S.A.R.L, unit of Grupo Starwood Capital Group, to launch joint venture
* Says to own 20 percent of joint venture created to purchase and manage 7 hotels for 176 million euros ($197.2 million)
* Says joint venture to invest 30 million euros in renovation of these hotels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.