* Says signs deal with SOF-10 STARLIGHT 2 EUR, S.A.R.L, unit of Grupo Starwood Capital Group, to launch joint venture

* Says to own 20 percent of joint venture created to purchase and manage 7 hotels for 176 million euros ($197.2 million)

* Says joint venture to invest 30 million euros in renovation of these hotels