Feb 27 RealDolmen NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 60.2 million euros ($67.49 million), up 9.1 pct

* Expects full year 2014/2015 revenue to end at about the same level as last year

* Over the second half of the year, expects REBIT margins to be about mid-single digit levels

* Says additional expenses of planned cost optimizations will impact full year 2014/2015 EBIT margins Source text: bit.ly/1Bkvpkv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)