Feb 27 Ter Beke NV :

* Reports full year revenue down to 399.7 million euros ($448.22 million) from 407.2 million euros a year ago

* Full year operating result (EBIT) is 13.8 million euros, up 30.6 pct

* Says is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, results for 2015 will surpass those of 2014

* Proposes to distribute unchanged gross dividend of 2.50 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1BESUGL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)