UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Ter Beke NV :
* Reports full year revenue down to 399.7 million euros ($448.22 million) from 407.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year operating result (EBIT) is 13.8 million euros, up 30.6 pct
* Says is confident that, barring unforeseen market circumstances, results for 2015 will surpass those of 2014
* Proposes to distribute unchanged gross dividend of 2.50 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1BESUGL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources