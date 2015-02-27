Feb 27 MRM SA :

* FY total gross rental income 14.5 million euros ($16.26 million) versus 15.9 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 consolidated net income was a loss of 6.9 million euros compared with a profit of 38.3 million euros in 2013

* To propose payment of a dividend of 0.10 euros per share for 2014, identical to that paid for previous year Source text for Eikon:

