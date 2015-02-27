Feb 27 Trigon Agri A/S, 12 Mths :

* Total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory amounted to eur 74.5 million (eur 75.4 million in 2013)

* Ebitda was a profit of eur 13.6 million (loss of eur 1.1 million in 2013) Link to press release: here