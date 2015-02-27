Feb 27 Zenitel Nv

* Total revenue amounted to 71.7 million euro, up 6.4 pct from 2013

* EBITDA was 5.3 million euro, up from 4.8 million euro last year

* Net profit was 2.2 million euro, against 1.8 million euro last year, an increase of 25.7 pct

* The outlook on the capital investments in the oil & gas sector remains uncertain