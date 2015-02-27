UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Optos Plc :
* Nikon Corporation and Optos Plc are pleased to announce that they have agreed terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Nikon for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos
* Recommended cash offer for Optos Plc by Nikon Corporation
* Optos shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Optos share 340 pence in cash
* Transaction values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos at approximately 259.3 million stg
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30.5 per cent to closing price of 260.5 pence per optos share on Feb 26
* Proposed acquisition of Optos represents imp step for Nikon as it provides establishment of major footprint in medical segment with a scale platform for future expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources