UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Applus :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.82 billion) versus 1.58 billion euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 adjusted EBITDA is 205.2 million euros versus 200.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 adjusted net profit is 87.7 million euros versus 43.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes maiden dividend of 0.13 euro per share
* Overall adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be flat to down on the prior year level
* Expects to deliver revenue this year about in-line with last year, on an organic constant currency basis Source text: bit.ly/17CIgTi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources