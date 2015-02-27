Feb 27 Societe Internationale de Plantations d'Heveas SA :

* FY revenue 250.1 million euros ($280.31 million), down 31.5 percent

* Says FY 2014 operating results to be lower than in 2013

* Sees FY 2014 net result to be a loss of about 60 million euros

* To increase production by about 20 percent in 2015