Feb 27 DDM Group AG :

* Says gross ERC increased with 3.9 million euros to 60.4 million euros during the fourth quarter, up 7 percent compared to the third quarter 2014

* Says Q4 cash EBITDA amounted to 4.8 million euros

* The board proposes that the annual general meeting distribute no dividend for fiscal year 2014 Source text: bit.ly/18sK5D7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)