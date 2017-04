Feb 27 Societe BIC SA :

* Signs binding agreement to dispose of its portable fuel cell technology to Intelligent Energy

* Value would include $13 million at closing and $2 million in an escrow account at closing to be paid once transition services are completed

* Transaction includes all assets (patents and related technology and know-how)

* Agreement includes a potential earn out up to $7 million

* Closing is expected by the end of March