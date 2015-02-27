Feb 27 Kurzemes CMAS AS :

* 2014 net turnover of 1.05 million euros ($1.18 million) versus 1.09 million euros year ago

* 2014 loss for the year of 98,089 euros versus profit of 110,799 euros year ago

* Says 2014 loss was incurred in connection with inventory write-downs and do not affect company's cash flow and future economic activity Source text: bit.ly/1ETTm0Z Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)