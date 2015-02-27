European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 27 2G Energy Ag :
* Takes over entirety of its U.S. business
* Says interest in 2G Cenergy Inc., Florida, topped up from 49 pct to 100 pct
* New structuring of U.S. business and broadening of sales activities launched Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
April 5 Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc said Amazon.com Inc had acquired the right to buy up to 23 percent of the company and that it would supply batteries to power forklifts used by the online retailer in its warehouses.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.