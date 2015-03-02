Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 INVL Technology AB :
* Reported on Friday 2014 net profit of 5.07 million Lithuanian litas ($1.78 million)
* 2014 total net income 5.2 million litas
* Q4 net profit of 5.08 million litas
* Q4 net income of 5.1 million litas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order