UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Melia Hotels International SA :
* Reports H2 net sales of 760.4 million euros ($852.6 million) versus 707.0 million euros a year ago
* H2 net profit is 33.3 million euros versus loss of 83.6 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 228.3 million euros, down 5.1 percent year on year
* Sees high single digit growth in FY 2014 RevPAR Source text: bit.ly/18sQy0R, bit.ly/1ETSOs8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources