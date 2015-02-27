UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Linas Agro Group AB :
* Q2 2014/2015 sales 619.8 million Lithuanian litas ($217.20 million) versus 552.01 million litas year ago
* Q2 2014/2015 net loss of 584,000 litas versus net profit 13.3 million year ago
* Main reasons for growth in revenues was increased sales in grains and feedstuff and consolidation of new business segment food products within group
* Main reasons that negatively affected its profitability were decreased purchase prices for grain and milk and not confirming at governmental level the EU structural funds subsidy program for agricultural machinery upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources