Feb 27 Viking Line Abp :

* Positive ruling for Viking Line in Helsinki District Court

* Says according to judgment in Helsinki District Court, Finnish State will be required to pay about 12.4 million euros ($14 million) in accordance with Viking Line's claim as well as legal expenses plus interest

* If judgment becomes final, it will affect Viking Line's financial statements for 2015 positively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)