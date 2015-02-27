UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Tallink and Meyer Turku sign contract for new generation LNG powered fast ferry
* Fast ferry will cost around 230 million euros ($257.90 million) and will be built at Meyer Turku shipyard for delivery in beginning of 2017
* Plans to finance 80 percent of new ship cost in 2017 by long term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources