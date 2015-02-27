Feb 27 Tallink Grupp AS :

* Tallink and Meyer Turku sign contract for new generation LNG powered fast ferry

* Fast ferry will cost around 230 million euros ($257.90 million) and will be built at Meyer Turku shipyard for delivery in beginning of 2017

* Plans to finance 80 percent of new ship cost in 2017 by long term loan ($1 = 0.8918 euros)