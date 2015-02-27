UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Wistil SA :
* Q4 revenue 61.6 million zlotys ($16.7 million) versus 69.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q4 net profit 697,000 zlotys versus 4.5 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6967 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources