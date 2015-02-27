BRIEF-Azimut subordinated convertible bond repurchase over 99 pct tendered
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
Feb 27 Union Europea De Inversiones SA :
* FY 2014 net loss 20.2 million euros ($22.69 million) versus profit 8.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
April 5 Italy's top financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says: