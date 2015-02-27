UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Zinzino AB :
* Q4 adjusted revenue 114.6 million Swedish crowns ($13.75 million) versus 82.2 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit before depreciation 7.3 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns year ago
* Q4 profit before tax amounted to 5.2 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago
* Proposes for fiscal year 2014 dividend of 0.25 crowns per share
* Aims to achieve growth of at least 25 percent in FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3337 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources