UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Brivais Vilnis AS :
* 2014 net turnover 12.85 million euros ($14.42 million) versus 14.1 million euros year ago
* 2014 net profit for the period 416,473 euros versus 621,937 euros year ago
* Says in 2015 it will start export of new product with transparent lid to Finland Source text: bit.ly/1LRJdGc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources