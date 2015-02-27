UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Juventus FC SpA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 6.7 million euros ($7.51 million) versus profit of 4.8 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 156.2 million euros versus 155.2 million euros a year ago
* Says financial year net result still expected to be a loss Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources