BRIEF-Azimut subordinated convertible bond repurchase over 99 pct tendered
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
Feb 27 Kapital Yatirim :
* FY 2014 net profit of 175,335 lira ($69,952) versus 510,978 lira year ago
* FY 2014 cash flow from operating activities of 188,368 lira versus 536,574 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5065 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
April 5 Italy's top financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says: