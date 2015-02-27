UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Automotive Components Europe SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 24.7 million euros versus 24.0 million euros a year ago
* Q4 net loss is 32,000 euros versus a profit of 481,000 euros year ago
* Q4 EBITDA is 2.5 million euros versus 3.4 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources