BRIEF-Azimut subordinated convertible bond repurchase over 99 pct tendered
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
Feb 27 Realia Business SA :
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA down 23.4 pct to 30.9 million euros ($34.59 million)
* Total area at end Dec. 418,856 square meters versus 413,796 square meters year on year
* FY 2014 net asset value after tax 449 million euros versus 556 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 5 Italian asset manager Azimut Holding says:
RIYADH, April 5 British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
April 5 Italy's top financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore says: