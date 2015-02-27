Feb 27 African Minerals Ltd
* Legal proceedings in Sierra Leone
* Notified that lenders of $250 mln pre-export finance
facility yesterday transferred interests in PXF facility to
Shandong Steel Hong Kong Zengli Limited
* New lender has issued a demand for immediate repayment of
all outstanding amounts under PXF facility, which is in default
* Interim injunction has been obtained by Shandong Steel
Hong Kong Resources Ltd ("SSHK", a subsidiary of sisg), 25 pct
shareholder in project
* Got order from SSHK on Feb 26 that restrains defendants
from taking steps towards dissolution, liquidation, winding up
or placing into administration of its co's
* Has not taken and has no current intention to take, any of
actions prohibited by injunction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: