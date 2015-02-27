BRIEF-Pepsico releases statement regarding ad featuring Kendall Jenner
* Pepsico Inc releases statement regarding ad featuring Kendall Jenner
Feb 27 Cofina SGPS SA :
* FY net profit up 31.9 pct to 6.17 million euros ($6.9 million) yoy
* FY revenue down 1.5 pct to 106.08 million euros yoy
* FY consolidated EBITDA up 0.1 pct to 16.24 million euros yoy
* FY advertising revenue up 5.4 pct to 36.71 million euros yoy Source text: bit.ly/1LRYKWP Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pepsico Inc releases statement regarding ad featuring Kendall Jenner
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage:
SEATTLE, April 5 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had launched a venture capital arm and invested in two tech startups, a fresh sign of the importance big companies see in keeping up with rapidly evolving technology for designing and making products.