UPDATE 1-China to encourage financial innovation, control risks
* Innovation boosts banks' competitiveness, fuel risks-regulator
March 2 Delta Property Fund Ltd
* Distribution per share for year ended Feb. 28 2015 will be between 83.60 cents and 85.0 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innovation boosts banks' competitiveness, fuel risks-regulator
BOAO, China, March 24 China's debt risks are "very much under control", but local governments must ensure that the increase in their debt spending this year is within stipulated limits, Vice Finance Minister Liu Wei said on Friday.