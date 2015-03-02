UPDATE 1-China to encourage financial innovation, control risks
* Innovation boosts banks' competitiveness, fuel risks-regulator
March 2 VZ Holding AG :
* Says increased its operating revenues 15.1 pct relative to the previous year to reach 196.9 million Swiss francs ($206.24 million) in the 2014 financial year
* Says FY 2014 net profit rose 17.4 pct to 70.4 million francs
* Proposing to raise FY 2014 dividend from 3.00 francs to 3.50 francs per share
* Sees FY 2015 higher revenues and profits once again
* FY EBITDA 91.3 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1BPgtwL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOAO, China, March 24 China's debt risks are "very much under control", but local governments must ensure that the increase in their debt spending this year is within stipulated limits, Vice Finance Minister Liu Wei said on Friday.