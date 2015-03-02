March 2 Banimmo SA :
* FY operating result stands at 10.5 million euros ($11.7
million) compared with 7.2 million euros in 2013
* FY net current result up to 3.2 million euros compared
with loss of 4.2 million euros in 2013
* 2015 sales target is between 100 million euros and 120
million euros
* In light of the negative result for financial year, board
will recommend that no dividend is distributed
* Expects to restore the dividend in 2015
* Result of the 2014 financial year-group share is loss of
9.3 million euros compared to loss of 13.9 million euros year
ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)