March 2 Subsea 7 Sa

* Wins $240 million contract extensions offshore UK

* Two-year extension to two Underwater Services Contracts (USCs) by Shell Upstream International Europe

* Under these Life of Field contract extensions for Diving Support Vessel (DSV) and Remotely Operated Vehicle Support Vessel (ROVSV) services, both of which will commence in 2016, Subsea 7 will continue to provide subsea construction, inspection, repair, maintenance and decommissioning services to Shell's UK offshore fields and facilities. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)