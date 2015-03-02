March 2 Subsea 7 Sa
* Wins $240 million contract extensions offshore UK
* Two-year extension to two Underwater Services Contracts
(USCs) by Shell Upstream International Europe
* Under these Life of Field contract extensions for Diving
Support Vessel (DSV) and Remotely Operated Vehicle Support
Vessel (ROVSV) services, both of which will commence in 2016,
Subsea 7 will continue to provide subsea construction,
inspection, repair, maintenance and decommissioning services to
Shell's UK offshore fields and facilities.
