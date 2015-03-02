March 2 Visiativ SA :

* FY revenue 49.7 million euros ($55.51 million) versus 49.2 million euros year ago

* Has signed on Feb 27 with the shareholders of Imalia a memorandum of acquisition

* Acquisition to be finalized no later than May 15 and will be mainly financed by bank debt