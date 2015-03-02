Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 2 Visiativ SA :
* FY revenue 49.7 million euros ($55.51 million) versus 49.2 million euros year ago
* Has signed on Feb 27 with the shareholders of Imalia a memorandum of acquisition
* Acquisition to be finalized no later than May 15 and will be mainly financed by bank debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order