March 2 DVB Bank Se :

* Increases consolidated net income (before taxes and IAS 39)

* In FY 2014 posted consolidated net income before taxes and IAS 39 of 116.8 million euros ($130.9 million) - up 10.2 pct

* FY net interest income after allowance for credit losses declined by 1.0 pct, to 153.5 million euros (2013: 155.1 million euros)

* FY net fee and commission income declined to 108.5 million euros, down 15.7 pct year-on-year (2013: 128.7 million euros)

* Will propose to DVB Bank SE's annual general meeting, which will be held on June 25, to pay an unchanged dividend of 0.60 euros per notional no-par value share

* FY 2014 common equity Tier 1 ratio and additional Tier 1 ratio each amounted to 18.7 pct, whilst total capital ratio was 21.6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)