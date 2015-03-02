March 2 Tullow Oil Plc
* Ghana Cd'ivoire maritime boundary arbitration update
* Been advised by government of Ghana that government of
Côte d'ivoire has applied for provisional measures to be ordered
in Ghana's maritime boundary dispute with côte d'ivoire
* Decision on application for provisional measures should be
handed down before end of April 2015
* Work on ten project continues and remains on schedule and
on budget for first oil in mid-2016
* Measures application includes a request that itlos orders
Ghana to suspend ongoing exploration and exploitation operations
in disputed area in which ten project is situated until itlos
gives its full verdict
* Full verdict expected towards end of 2017
