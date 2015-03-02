March 2 Tullow Oil Plc

* Ghana Cd'ivoire maritime boundary arbitration update

* Been advised by government of Ghana that government of Côte d'ivoire has applied for provisional measures to be ordered in Ghana's maritime boundary dispute with côte d'ivoire

* Decision on application for provisional measures should be handed down before end of April 2015

* Work on ten project continues and remains on schedule and on budget for first oil in mid-2016

* Measures application includes a request that itlos orders Ghana to suspend ongoing exploration and exploitation operations in disputed area in which ten project is situated until itlos gives its full verdict

