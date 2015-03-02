German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
March 2 Mirbud SA :
* Signs 22.8 million zloty gross ($6.16 million) conditional deal with Progress XIV Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. for construction of a pavilion shopping mall in Mielec, Poland
* Progress XIV Sp. z o.o. S.K.A. is a unit of Rank Progress SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7028 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ANKARA, March 24 The rise in Turkish banks' profits this year may not be as high as the 44 percent increase in 2016, the general manager of Turkish lender TEB said on Friday.