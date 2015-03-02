German engineering group Aumann rise in stock market debut
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
March 2 Nordjyske Bank A/S :
* Signed merger plan with Nørresundby Bank on March 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 24 German engineering group Aumann rose 15 percent in its stock market debut on Friday, in the country's first initial public offering this year.
ANKARA, March 24 The rise in Turkish banks' profits this year may not be as high as the 44 percent increase in 2016, the general manager of Turkish lender TEB said on Friday.