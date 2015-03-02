March 2 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG
:
* Announces 17 pct revenue growth and 4.2 million euro ($4.7
million) consolidated net profit in 2014
* Group increased its revenue by around 17 pct to 34.5
million euros in 2014 financial year
* Expects to see a further improvement in results for
current 2015 financial year
* Ulf Hollaender, previously CFO of MPC Capital AG until
year 2000, is to become new CEO
* New CFO will be Constantin Baack
* Personnel changes are with effect from April 1
* Axel Schroeder is switching to supervisory board of MPC
Capital AG with a view to taking over as chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)