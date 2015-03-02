BRIEF-Bionet says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Bionet Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fVVHQR Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 2 Hansa Medical AB :
* Hansa Medical's CFO appointed acting CEO
* Says Hansa Medical's CFO Göran Arvidson has been appointed acting CEO during Fredrik Lindgren's leave of absence
* Says Fredrik Lindgren has, due to medical reasons, been granted leave of absence by board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Bionet Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fVVHQR Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd: