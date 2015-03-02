March 2 Vexim SA :

* Announces excellent long term performances of SpineJack supported by a 24-month follow-up clinical study

* Says two-year results of study on 103 patients confirm excellence of SpineJack at one-year follow-up in treating acute fresh traumatic vertebral compression fractures

* Says all results provided within study on SpineJack were performed by software and assessed independently from Vexim or surgeons