BRIEF-Bionet says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Bionet Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fVVHQR Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 2 Vexim SA :
* Announces excellent long term performances of SpineJack supported by a 24-month follow-up clinical study
* Says two-year results of study on 103 patients confirm excellence of SpineJack at one-year follow-up in treating acute fresh traumatic vertebral compression fractures
* Says all results provided within study on SpineJack were performed by software and assessed independently from Vexim or surgeons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
