March 2 (Reuters) -
* Financial conduct authority (FCA) and department for work
and pensions (dwp) have today published a joint call for
evidence on disclosure of transaction cost information for
workplace pension schemes.
* Fca and dwp are seeking views to feed into next phase of
this work, which looks at how information about transaction
costs should be reported in a standardised, comparable format.
Minister For Pensions Steve Webb Said: "Pension Savers Need
To Have Confidence That Their Hard Earned money is working for
them."
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [ ]
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise)