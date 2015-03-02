March 2 MDxHealth SA :

* Mdxhealth's ConfirmMDx genes detect clinically significant prostate cancer

* Data support ability to predict presence of cancer in biopsy-negative patients based on DNA hypermethylation of biomarkers in ConfirmMDx test

* Data support prognostic power of ConfirmMDx genes