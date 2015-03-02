BRIEF-Bionet says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Bionet Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fVVHQR Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 2 MDxHealth SA :
* Mdxhealth's ConfirmMDx genes detect clinically significant prostate cancer
* Data support ability to predict presence of cancer in biopsy-negative patients based on DNA hypermethylation of biomarkers in ConfirmMDx test
* Data support prognostic power of ConfirmMDx genes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 Bionet Corp: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fVVHQR Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 24 Standard Chemical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd: