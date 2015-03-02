March 2 Max Petroleum Plc

* Statement suspension

* Suspended pending outcome of final negotiations with Sberbank regarding an appropriate debt restructuring and with AGR Energy

* There remains a reasonable prospect that these discussions could result in a sufficient refinancing of company and, on that basis, have not yet put company into administration.

* If current negotiations are unsuccessful then consequences will be negative for all stakeholders in company

* Due to protracted nature of talks, there is only a very limited period remaining to achieve such a refinancing