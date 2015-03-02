March 2 Max Petroleum Plc
* Statement suspension
* Suspended pending outcome of final negotiations with
Sberbank regarding an appropriate debt restructuring and with
AGR Energy
* There remains a reasonable prospect that these discussions
could result in a sufficient refinancing of company and, on that
basis, have not yet put company into administration.
* If current negotiations are unsuccessful then consequences
will be negative for all stakeholders in company
* Due to protracted nature of talks, there is only a very
limited period remaining to achieve such a refinancing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: