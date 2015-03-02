UPDATE 2-Heavily indebted China Evergrande sells $1 bln notes for refinancing
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Recasts with pricing, valuation and comments)
March 2 Futuris SA :
* Allots two years series A6, A7, A8 and A9 bonds of total value of 1,045,000 zlotys offered via private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors hoping mainland listing will reduce debt reliance (Recasts with pricing, valuation and comments)
MILAN, March 24 Italian toll road operator Atlantia said on Friday media reports over the sale of a minority stake in its motorway unit were inaccurate.