March 2 Teleste Oyj :

* Telenet selects Teleste for their Giga network project

* Says has reached a framework agreement with Telenet on access network product deliveries for Telenet Giga network investment

* Total value of agreement is estimated up to 15 million euros ($16.83 million) within years 2015-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)